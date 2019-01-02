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Yesterday Today - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA compares yesterday's High and Low prices with the current day Close price. As soon as the current price breaks through yesterday's High or Low, immediately open a position. If Stop Loss and Take Profit are non-zero, appropriate positions will be set for the position.
The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
High breakout example:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23155
RSI EA - trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.MACD_MFI
The MFI indicator (Money Flow Index) applied over MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) provides a visual presentation of the current price divergence
The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage the display of levels and main level color and width from an Expert Advisor. Smoothing has been added.X2MA_2HTF
Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction