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Yesterday Today - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The EA compares yesterday's High and Low prices with the current day Close price. As soon as the current price breaks through yesterday's High or Low, immediately open a position. If Stop Loss and Take Profit are non-zero, appropriate positions will be set for the position.

The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

High breakout example:

Yesterday Today

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23155

RSI EA v2 RSI EA v2

RSI EA - trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.

MACD_MFI MACD_MFI

The MFI indicator (Money Flow Index) applied over MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) provides a visual presentation of the current price divergence

RSI Custom Smoothing RSI Custom Smoothing

The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage the display of levels and main level color and width from an Expert Advisor. Smoothing has been added.

X2MA_2HTF X2MA_2HTF

Two X2MA moving averages from different timeframes, drawn in a single window as a color cloud colored according to the trend direction