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RSI EA v2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
RSI EA v2.mq5 (62.46 KB) view
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This is a modification of the first RSI EA version. Time control has been added in this version (you can set a time interval within a day as well as with a transition though a day). Time control is configured using parameters Use time control, Start hour and End hour. Trailing stop has been added. Position opening functions have been extended. The Expert Advisor performs operation on every tick. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

The Expert Advisor will buy when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone, and will sell when RSI enters the overbought zone.

  • OpenBUY, OpenSELL — now you can configure only buy, only sell or both directions.
  • CloseBySignal — you should set Stop Loss or Take Profit if ClosebySignal = false.

An example of a buy signal:

RSI EA Open Buy 

An example of a sell signal:

RSI EA Open Sell 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23152

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