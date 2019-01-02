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MACD_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The MFI indicator (Money Flow Index) applied over MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) provides a visual presentation of the current price divergence.
In addition to divergences, MACD provides a superb display of reversals on minor periods, such as 1, 5 and 15 min. Intersection of the MACD signal line and MFI can serve as an additional signal to open a trade. MFI line color changes after such an intersection.
Input parameters contain the MACD histogram and MFI parameters, as well as caliber - the RSI scaling factor. This factor has been added due to a large variation of MACD values on different timeframes. So, "caliber" for 15 minute EURUSED is about 4, for daily TF "caliber" = 20, for M1 "caliber" =0.5.
The indicator uses the CMoving_Average class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The class is described in detail in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. The MACD_MFI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23150
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Brief Description
RSI EA - trading based on overbought/oversold zones determined by the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator.Yesterday Today
Trading is based on the analysis of yesterday's OHLC with the current day value.