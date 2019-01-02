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Indicators

MACD_MFI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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MACDfMFI.mq5 (20.76 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Original author:

Lukashuk Viktor

The MFI indicator (Money Flow Index) applied over MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) provides a visual presentation of the current price divergence.

In addition to divergences, MACD provides a superb display of reversals on minor periods, such as 1, 5 and 15 min. Intersection of the MACD signal line and MFI can serve as an additional signal to open a trade. MFI line color changes after such an intersection.

Input parameters contain the MACD histogram and MFI parameters, as well as caliber - the RSI scaling factor. This factor has been added due to a large variation of MACD values on different timeframes. So, "caliber" for 15 minute EURUSED is about 4, for daily TF "caliber" = 20, for M1 "caliber" =0.5.

The indicator uses the CMoving_Average class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The class is described in detail in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. The MACD_MFI indicator

Fig.1. The MACD_MFI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23150

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