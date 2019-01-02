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Flat Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5

JS_Sergey | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7046
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Flat Channel.mq5 (88.53 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Standard Deviation smoothing.mq5 (15.18 KB) view
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Idea by JS_Sergey

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor uses the  Standard Deviation smoothing custom indicator, which is a smoothed Standard Deviation. Determine trend existence based on the indicator values on bars #0, #1, #2, #3 and #4: 

(StdDev #0 > StdDev #1)  && (StdDev #1 > StdDev #2)  && (StdDev #2 > StdDev #3)  && (StdDev #3 > StdDev #4) -> there is a trend

It also determines flat within the "Minimum number of bars" bars. A flat zone is indicated by two lines:

Flat Channel

If there is no flat zone currently in the market, the EA does not place pending orders. Also, if there is no flat, appropriate lines are deleted from the chart. When any of the pending orders triggers, other pending orders are deleted, and trailing stop is further applied to positions.

Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set both as constant or dynamic values. This depends on the Stop loss andTake Profit parameters. The lot value can also be either constant ("Enable the money management function" is set to "false") or dynamic. This depends on the number of trades closed by Stop Loss and Take Profit.

EURUSD,M30:

Flat Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23139

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