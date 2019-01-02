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MA_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The MA Trend oscillator indicator statistically compares the position of a price relative to the MAs fan, which allows to identify the current market trend. Obtained data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate window.
It has five input parameters:
- First MA period - the period of the first Moving Average in the fan
- Step - period increase step for further Moving Averages in the fan
- MA count - the number of Moving Averages in the fan
- Method - method for calculating the Moving Averages
- Applied price - moving averages calculation price
Calculation:
MA_Trend = Sum(S) / MA count
where:
- If Close is above the MA
S(N) = 1
- If Close is below the MA
S(N) = -1
N - the number of the Moving Average in the fan
MA - MovingAverage(Applied price, PeriodN, Method)
PeriodN = First MA period + Step * N
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23125
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Brief Description