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Indicators

MA_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MA_Trend.mq5 (42.22 KB) view
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The MA Trend oscillator indicator statistically compares the position of a price relative to the MAs fan, which allows to identify the current market trend. Obtained data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate window.

It has five input parameters:

  • First MA period - the period of the first Moving Average in the fan
  • Step - period increase step for further Moving Averages in the fan
  • MA count - the number of Moving Averages in the fan
  • Method - method for calculating the Moving Averages
  • Applied price - moving averages calculation price

Calculation:

MA_Trend = Sum(S) / MA count

where:

  • If Close is above the MA
    S(N) = 1
  • If Close is below the MA
    S(N) = -1

N - the number of the Moving Average in the fan

MA - MovingAverage(Applied price, PeriodN, Method)

PeriodN = First MA period + Step * N


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23125

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