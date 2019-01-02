The MA Trend oscillator indicator statistically compares the position of a price relative to the MAs fan, which allows to identify the current market trend. Obtained data is displayed as a colored histogram in a separate window.

It has five input parameters:

First MA period - the period of the first Moving Average in the fan

- the period of the first Moving Average in the fan Step - period increase step for further Moving Averages in the fan

- period increase step for further Moving Averages in the fan MA count - the number of Moving Averages in the fan

- the number of Moving Averages in the fan Method - method for calculating the Moving Averages

- method for calculating the Moving Averages Applied price - moving averages calculation price