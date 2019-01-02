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Normalized_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Normalized Volume is an indicator showing the normalized volume value. It displays the average volume within the bars range, in the form of a colored histogram with a threshold value.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - normalization period
- Threshold - threshold level
Calculation:
VolumeNorm = Volume / MA * 100.0
where:
MA - SMA(Volume, Period)
Volume - tick volume
- If VolumeNorm is greater than Threshold
Histogram bars are colored green.
- Otherwise
Histogram bars are colored red.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23126
Flat Channel
Brief DescriptionExp_Slow-Stoch_Duplex
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the Slow-Stoch indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor