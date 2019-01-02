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Indicators

Normalized_Volume - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Normalized Volume is an indicator showing the normalized volume value. It displays the average volume within the bars range, in the form of a colored histogram with a threshold value.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - normalization period
  • Threshold - threshold level

Calculation:

VolumeNorm = Volume / MA * 100.0

where:

MA - SMA(Volume, Period)
Volume - tick volume

  • If VolumeNorm is greater than Threshold
    Histogram bars are colored green.
  • Otherwise
    Histogram bars are colored red.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23126

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