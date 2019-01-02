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Intraday_Intensity_Open_Form - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Intraday Intensity Open Form indicator.
There are no input parameters.
Calculation:
Intensity = PrevIntensity + (2.0 * Close - High - Low) / Vol
where:
Vol = (High - Low) * Volume
Volume - tick volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23121
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