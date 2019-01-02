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Indicators

Intraday_Intensity_Open_Form - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Intraday Intensity Open Form indicator.

There are no input parameters.

Calculation:

Intensity = PrevIntensity + (2.0 * Close - High - Low) / Vol

where:

Vol = (High - Low) * Volume
Volume - tick volume

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23121

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