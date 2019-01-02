MA slope presents the slope of a Moving Average line. The indicator displays a colored Moving Average, the color of which depends on the point value of the MA slope between two key points of the Moving Average.

It has five input parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Applied price - price used for calculations

- price used for calculations Slope - the threshold slope value in points, after which the MA color changes

- the threshold slope value in points, after which the MA color changes Slope length - shift in bars of the first key point from the current bar, used to determine the slope value (difference between these points)