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Indicators

MA_Slope - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MA_Slope.mq5 (8.91 KB) view
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MA slope presents the slope of a Moving Average line. The indicator displays a colored Moving Average, the color of which depends on the point value of the MA slope between two key points of the Moving Average.

It has five input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - price used for calculations
  • Slope - the threshold slope value in points, after which the MA color changes
  • Slope length - shift in bars of the first key point from the current bar, used to determine the slope value (difference between these points)

Calculation:

MA = MovingAverage(Applied price, Period, Method)

Diff = MA - PrevMA

PrevMA - MovingAverage(Applied price, Period, Method) Slope length bars ago

  • If Diff is greater than Slope
    The MA color is green
  • If Diff is less than -Slope
    The MA color is red
  • Otherwise
    MA is gray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23124

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