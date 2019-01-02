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Indicators

ZMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ZMA.mq5 (12.4 KB) view
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The ZigZag Moving Average indicator builds a moving average using ZigZag reference points.

It has three input parameters:

  • ZigZag depth - the Depth parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag deviation - the Deviation parameter of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag backstep - the Backstep parameter of the ZigZag indicator

The moving average is calculated as a sum of Close prices in the range between the current bar and the reference point, divided by the number of bars in this range.

Calculation example for three bars after the reference point (P):

ZMA[P] = Close[P]
ZMA[P+1] = (Close[P]+Close[P+1]) / 2
ZMA[P+2] = (Close[P]+Close[P+1]+Close[P+2]) / 3



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23117

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