The Ultimate Oscillator indicator is based on three momentum indicators of different periods: week, two weeks and three weeks.

It has five input parameters:

First momentum period - first momentum calculation period

- first momentum calculation period Second momentum period - second momentum calculation period

- second momentum calculation period Third momentum period - third momentum calculation period

- third momentum calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level



Calculation: UltimateOsc = 100.0 * ((4.0*Avg1) + (2.0*Avg2) + Avg3) / (4+2+1) where: Avg1 = SumBP1 / SumTR1

Avg2 = SumBP2 / SumTR2

Avg3 = SumBP3 / SumTR3 SumBP1 - BP sum over the First momentum period

SumTR1 - TR sum over the First momentum period SumBP2 - BP sum over the Second momentum period

SumTR2 - TR sum over the Second momentum period SumBP3 - BP sum over the Third momentum period

SumTR3 - TR sum over the Third momentum period BP = Close - Minimum(Low, PrevClose)

TR = Maximum(High, PrevClose) - Minimum(Low, PrevClose)









