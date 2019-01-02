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Indicators

Ultimate_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The Ultimate Oscillator indicator is based on three momentum indicators of different periods: week, two weeks and three weeks.

It has five input parameters:

  • First momentum period - first momentum calculation period
  • Second momentum period - second momentum calculation period
  • Third momentum period - third momentum calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

UltimateOsc = 100.0 * ((4.0*Avg1) + (2.0*Avg2) + Avg3) / (4+2+1)

where:

Avg1 = SumBP1 / SumTR1
Avg2 = SumBP2 / SumTR2
Avg3 = SumBP3 / SumTR3

SumBP1 - BP sum over the First momentum period
SumTR1 - TR sum over the First momentum period

SumBP2 - BP sum over the Second momentum period
SumTR2 - TR sum over the Second momentum period

SumBP3 - BP sum over the Third momentum period
SumTR3 - TR sum over the Third momentum period

BP = Close - Minimum(Low, PrevClose)
TR = Maximum(High, PrevClose) - Minimum(Low, PrevClose)




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23116

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