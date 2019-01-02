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ROC_with_Signal_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ROC with signal Moving Average oscillator indicator displays the Rate of Price Change and a signal line, which is calculated as a moving average of ROC data.
It has three input parameters:
- ROC period - ROC calculation period
- Signal MA period - signal MA calculation period
- Signal MA method - signal MA calculation method
Calculation:
ROC = 100.0 * (Close - CloseP) / CloseP
Signal = MA(ROC, Signal MA period, Signal MA method)
where:
CloseP = Close price as of ROC period bars ago
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23112
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