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Indicators

ROC_with_Signal_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ROC with signal Moving Average oscillator indicator displays the Rate of Price Change and a signal line, which is calculated as a moving average of ROC data.

It has three input parameters:

  • ROC period - ROC calculation period
  • Signal MA period - signal MA calculation period
  • Signal MA method - signal MA calculation method

Calculation:

ROC = 100.0 * (Close - CloseP) / CloseP
Signal = MA(ROC, Signal MA period, Signal MA method)

where:

CloseP = Close price as of ROC period bars ago

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23112

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