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OHLC_Volume_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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OHLC Volume Histogram displays the difference between two streams of the OHLC Volume volume indicator as a colored histogram.
There are no input parameters.
Calculation:
Histogram = StreamUP - StreamDN
where:
StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)
StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)
UP_Coeff = High-Open
DN_Coeff = Close-Low
Volume - tick volume
Fig.1. OHLC Volume Histogram
Fig. 2. OHLC Volume Histogram + OHLC Volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23111
OHLC_Volume
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