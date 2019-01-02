OHLC Volume Histogram displays the difference between two streams of the OHLC Volume volume indicator as a colored histogram.

There are no input parameters.

Calculation: Histogram = StreamUP - StreamDN where: StreamUP = Volume * UP_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff)

StreamDN = Volume * DN_Coeff / (UP_Coeff+DN_Coeff) UP_Coeff = High-Open

DN_Coeff = Close-Low Volume - tick volume

Fig.1. OHLC Volume Histogram





Fig. 2. OHLC Volume Histogram + OHLC Volume