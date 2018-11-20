Author of the idea - Vladimir Khlystov

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

This is a simple Expert Advisor using two indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

First, the indicator looks for a signal bar: when a new bar (#0) appears, check if MACD indicator in bar #1 crosses the zero line. A crossing means a signal bar has been found. Sample signal SELL bar:





As soon as a signal bar is found, remember High and Low prices of a signal bar and wait till the price breaks through one of the prices. In case of a SELL bar: if the price breaks through Low, open SELL,





if the price breaks through High, reset the SELL signal.