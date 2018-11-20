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Simple EA MA plus MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea - Vladimir Khlystov
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
This is a simple Expert Advisor using two indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
First, the indicator looks for a signal bar: when a new bar (#0) appears, check if MACD indicator in bar #1 crosses the zero line. A crossing means a signal bar has been found. Sample signal SELL bar:
As soon as a signal bar is found, remember High and Low prices of a signal bar and wait till the price breaks through one of the prices. In case of a SELL bar: if the price breaks through Low, open SELL,
if the price breaks through High, reset the SELL signal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23040
The Expert Advisor is based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.DayImpuls
Impulse detector. The indicator applies MovingAverages.mqh
The Expert Advisor follows iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator.Breakeven v3
Moving positions to breakeven