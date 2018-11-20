Author of the idea - Vasiliy

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

When MA shows growth, iCCI indicator is running: -100 to buy and 200 to sell!

When MA shows falling, iCCI indicator is running: 100 to buy and -200 to sell!

Thus, during strong movements, "incorrect" trades are decreased. The EA then tries to capture the remaining movement!

You can include a time interval for trading (Use Time interval parameter enables/disables using the time interval). The time interval is set from Start hour to End hour. You can define the time interval both inside the day and with a transition through day. The example is provided in the time interval definition function:

bool TimeControl( void ) { MqlDateTime STimeCurrent; datetime time_current= TimeCurrent (); if (time_current== D'1970.01.01 00:00' ) return ( false ); TimeToStruct (time_current,STimeCurrent); if (InpStartHour<InpEndHour) { if (STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour && STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour) return ( true ); } else if (InpStartHour>InpEndHour) { if (STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour || STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour) return ( true ); } else return ( false ); return ( false ); }







