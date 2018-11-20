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FT CCI MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6333
Rating:
(19)
Published:
FT CCI MA.mq5 (45.05 KB) view
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Author of the idea - Vasiliy

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

When MA shows growth, iCCI indicator is running: -100 to buy and 200 to sell!

When MA shows falling, iCCI indicator is running: 100 to buy and -200 to sell!

Thus, during strong movements, "incorrect" trades are decreased. The EA then tries to capture the remaining movement!

You can include a time interval for trading (Use Time interval parameter enables/disables using the time interval). The time interval is set from Start hour to End hour. You can define the time interval both inside the day and with a transition through day. The example is provided in the time interval definition function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TimeControl                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TimeControl(void)
  {
   MqlDateTime STimeCurrent;
   datetime time_current=TimeCurrent();
   if(time_current==D'1970.01.01 00:00')
      return(false);
   TimeToStruct(time_current,STimeCurrent);
   if(InpStartHour<InpEndHour) // intraday time interval
     {
/*
Example:
input uchar    InpStartHour      = 5;        // Start hour
input uchar    InpEndHour        = 10;       // End hour
0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15
_  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  _
*/
      if(STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour && STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour)
         return(true);
     }
   else if(InpStartHour>InpEndHour) // time interval with the transition in a day
     {
/*
Example:
input uchar    InpStartHour      = 10;       // Start hour
input uchar    InpEndHour        = 5;        // End hour
0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10 11 12 13 14 15
_  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  +  _  _  _  _  _  +  +  +  +  +  +
*/
      if(STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour || STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour)
         return(true);
     }
   else
      return(false);
//---
   return(false);
  }



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23061

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