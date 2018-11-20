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FT CCI MA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea - Vasiliy
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.
When MA shows growth, iCCI indicator is running: -100 to buy and 200 to sell!
When MA shows falling, iCCI indicator is running: 100 to buy and -200 to sell!
Thus, during strong movements, "incorrect" trades are decreased. The EA then tries to capture the remaining movement!
You can include a time interval for trading (Use Time interval parameter enables/disables using the time interval). The time interval is set from Start hour to End hour. You can define the time interval both inside the day and with a transition through day. The example is provided in the time interval definition function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TimeControl | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool TimeControl(void) { MqlDateTime STimeCurrent; datetime time_current=TimeCurrent(); if(time_current==D'1970.01.01 00:00') return(false); TimeToStruct(time_current,STimeCurrent); if(InpStartHour<InpEndHour) // intraday time interval { /* Example: input uchar InpStartHour = 5; // Start hour input uchar InpEndHour = 10; // End hour 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 _ _ _ _ _ + + + + + _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ + + + + + _ _ _ _ _ _ */ if(STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour && STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour) return(true); } else if(InpStartHour>InpEndHour) // time interval with the transition in a day { /* Example: input uchar InpStartHour = 10; // Start hour input uchar InpEndHour = 5; // End hour 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + + _ _ _ _ _ + + + + + + */ if(STimeCurrent.hour>=InpStartHour || STimeCurrent.hour<InpEndHour) return(true); } else return(false); //--- return(false); }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23061
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