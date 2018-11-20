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Parabolic SAR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 13893
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea - Victor Lukashuck
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA uses iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator signals on the Bar current bar from the Work timeframe. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
An open signal is also a signal to close an opposite position. If an opposite position is present, it is closed, and a new position is opened in a signal direction.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23039
Brief descriptionFT CCI MA
The Expert Advisor is based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.
Moving positions to breakevenBADX
The Expert Advisor applies iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators