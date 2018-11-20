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Parabolic SAR EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

lukas1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
13893
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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The author of the idea - Victor Lukashuck

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator signals on the Bar current bar from the Work timeframe. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

An open signal is also a signal to close an opposite position. If an opposite position is present, it is closed, and a new position is opened in a signal direction.

Parabolic SAR EA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23039

Simple EA MA plus MACD Simple EA MA plus MACD

Brief description

FT CCI MA FT CCI MA

The Expert Advisor is based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

Breakeven v3 Breakeven v3

Moving positions to breakeven

BADX BADX

The Expert Advisor applies iADX (Average Directional Movement Index, ADX) and iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) indicators