Parabolic SAR EA

The author of the idea - Victor Lukashuck

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA uses iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator signals on the Bar current bar from the Work timeframe. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

An open signal is also a signal to close an opposite position. If an opposite position is present, it is closed, and a new position is opened in a signal direction.



