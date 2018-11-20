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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DayImpuls - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6069
- Rating:
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- Published:
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The indicator draws Close - Open line for the averaging period in a separate window. The line passes double smoothing based on EMA algorithms.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23072
Bronze Warrioir
The Expert Asvisor uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicators, as well as custom DayImpuls indicator.Executer AC
Trading system based on iAC indicator (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC)
FT CCI MA
The Expert Advisor is based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.Simple EA MA plus MACD
Brief description