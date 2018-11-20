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Indicators

DayImpuls - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6069
Rating:
(15)
Published:
DayImpuls.mq5 (5.9 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The indicator draws Close - Open line for the averaging period in a separate window. The line passes double smoothing based on EMA algorithms.

DayImpuls

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23072

Bronze Warrioir Bronze Warrioir

The Expert Asvisor uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicators, as well as custom DayImpuls indicator.

Executer AC Executer AC

Trading system based on iAC indicator (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC)

FT CCI MA FT CCI MA

The Expert Advisor is based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

Simple EA MA plus MACD Simple EA MA plus MACD

Brief description