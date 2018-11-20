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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Breakeven v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 10301
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The author of the idea - Dmitry Tolmachev
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA moves each position to breakeven.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23037
Parabolic SAR EA
The Expert Advisor follows iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator.Simple EA MA plus MACD
Brief description