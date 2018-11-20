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Breakeven v3 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
10301
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Breakeven v3.mq5 (18.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea - Dmitry Tolmachev

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA moves each position to breakeven.

Breakeven v3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23037

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