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Indicators

On_Screen_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The On screen MACD indicator is drawn on the main price chart. Slow ЕМА is used as the zero line.

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • Fast EMA period
  • Slow EMA period
  • Signal period - signal line calculation period
  • Applied price - price used for calculation

Calculations:

MACD = EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period)
Zero = EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)
Signal = Zero + SMA(RAW, Signal period)
Histogram = Zero + MACD - Signal

where:

RAW = MACD - Zero


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23005

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