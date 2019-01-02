Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
On_Screen_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8128
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The On screen MACD indicator is drawn on the main price chart. Slow ЕМА is used as the zero line.
It has four adjustable parameters:
- Fast EMA period
- Slow EMA period
- Signal period - signal line calculation period
- Applied price - price used for calculation
Calculations:
MACD = EMA(Applied price, Fast EMA period)
Zero = EMA(Applied price, Slow EMA period)
Signal = Zero + SMA(RAW, Signal period)
Histogram = Zero + MACD - Signal
where:
RAW = MACD - Zero
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23005
Mean_Reversion
Indicator Mean reversionJSmooth_MA
Indicator JSmooth MA
Wilder_ATR
Indicator Wilder ATRWSI
Indicator WSI