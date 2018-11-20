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Indicators

Vortex_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Vortex_Trend.mq5 (22.33 KB) view
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Vortex Trend signal indicator. The indicator is based on Vortex indicator. It displays the colored diagram of the trend direction in a separate chart window.

There are five inputs:

  • Vortex period - Vortex indicator calculation period
  • Upper limit of the filtering range
  • Lower limit of the filtering range
  • Use Vortex smoothing - use smoothing of Vortex lines (Yes/No)
  • Smoothing - Vortex indicator lines smoothing period
  • Bullish trend (green signal pointers)
    When the line +VI of Vortex indicator exceeds     Upper limit of the filtering range (default is 110) and
    When     the line -VI of Vortex indicator is less than Lower limit of the filtering range (default is 90)

  • Bearish trend (red signal pointers)
    When the line -VI of Vortex indicator exceeds     Upper limit of the filtering range (default is 110) and
    When     the line +VI of Vortex indicator is less than Lower limit of the filtering range (default is 90)
  • In any other cases, it is considered that there is no trend (gray warning pointers)

If smoothing is enabled (Use Vortex smoothing = Yes), the indicator's smoothed SMA lines with 'Smoothing' period are taken into account.

Fig. 1. Vortex Trend


Fig. 2. Vortex Trend + Vortex

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23007

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