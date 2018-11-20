Vortex Trend signal indicator. The indicator is based on Vortex indicator. It displays the colored diagram of the trend direction in a separate chart window.

There are five inputs:

Vortex period - Vortex indicator calculation period

- Vortex indicator calculation period Upper limit of the filtering range

Lower limit of the filtering range

Use Vortex smoothing - use smoothing of Vortex lines (Yes/No)

- use smoothing of Vortex lines (Yes/No) Smoothing - Vortex indicator lines smoothing period

