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Indicators

Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VORTEX.mq5 (10.94 KB) view
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This indicator was developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman. Indicator Vortex consists of two oscillators that display positive and negative trend movements, similar to lines +DI and -DI of indicator Average Directional Movement Index.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - indicator calculation period.

Calculation:

+VI = 100 * svip / satr,
-VI = 100 * svim / satr

where:

svip = SMA(iVIP, Period)
svim = SMA(iVIM, Period)
satr = SMA(ATR, Period)
iVIP = Abs(High - PrevLow)
iVIM = Abs(Low - PrevHigh)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21115

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Indicator to show the difference of the Vortex indicator lines.

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