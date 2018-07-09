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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator was developed by Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman. Indicator Vortex consists of two oscillators that display positive and negative trend movements, similar to lines +DI and -DI of indicator Average Directional Movement Index.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - indicator calculation period.
Calculation:
+VI = 100 * svip / satr, -VI = 100 * svim / satr
where:
svip = SMA(iVIP, Period) svim = SMA(iVIM, Period) satr = SMA(ATR, Period) iVIP = Abs(High - PrevLow) iVIM = Abs(Low - PrevHigh)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21115
Vortex_Difference
Indicator to show the difference of the Vortex indicator lines.Exp_CaudateXPeriodCandle_Tm_Plus
A trading system based on the signals of indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle, enabling to maintain your positions within a fixed period of time.