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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Since_Last_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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'Since last fractal' displays the number of bars passed since the last fractal formation in a separate chart window. Two lines: one displays the number of bars after the upper fractal, while the second one displays the number of bars after the lower fractal.
There are no adjustable parameters.
Fig. 1. Since last fractal
Fig. 2. Since last fractal + Fractals
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23006
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