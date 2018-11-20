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Indicators

Since_Last_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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'Since last fractal' displays the number of bars passed since the last fractal formation in a separate chart window. Two lines: one displays the number of bars after the upper fractal, while the second one displays the number of bars after the lower fractal.

There are no adjustable parameters.

Fig. 1. Since last fractal


Fig. 2. Since last fractal + Fractals

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23006

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