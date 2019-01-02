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Indicators

Mean_Reversion - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Mean reversion is a channel indicator. It displays on the price chart a channel made up of three lines and a moving average

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Range - channel calculation range
  • MA period - period of Moving Average

Calculations:

Highest= Max
Lowest = Min
Median = (Max+Min) / 2

MovAvg = SMA(Close, MA period)

where:

Max, Min - the minimum and maximum prices within the Range

Once the channel reaches the extreme channel value, a position can be opened in the direction outlined by the moving average or towards the channel center. Thus, the indicator helps to make a position entry decision in counter trend strategies, in expect the price is expected to return to the average value.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22999

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