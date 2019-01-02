Mean reversion is a channel indicator. It displays on the price chart a channel made up of three lines and a moving average

It has two adjustable parameters:

Range - channel calculation range

- channel calculation range MA period - period of Moving Average



Calculations: Highest= Max

Lowest = Min

Median = (Max+Min) / 2 MovAvg = SMA(Close, MA period) where: Max, Min - the minimum and maximum prices within the Range

