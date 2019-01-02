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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JSmooth_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JSmooth MA is a Moving Average by Mark Jurik.
It has two adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculations:
JSM = PrevJSM + A4
where:
A4 = (A3 - PrevJSM) * Alpha12 + Alpha2 * PrevA4
A3 = A1 + A2
A2 = (1-Alpha) * (Applied price - A1) + Alpha * PrevA2
A1 = (1-Alpha) * Applied price + Alpha * PrevA1
Alpha = 0.45*(Period-1) / (0.45*(Period-1)+2)
Apha2 = Alpha * Alpha
Alpha12 = (1-Alpha) * (1-Alpha)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22996
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