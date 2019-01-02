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Indicators

JSmooth_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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JSmooth_MA.mq5 (9.62 KB) view
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JSmooth MA is a Moving Average by Mark Jurik.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price - calculation price

Calculations:

JSM = PrevJSM + A4

where:

A4 = (A3 - PrevJSM) * Alpha12 + Alpha2 * PrevA4
A3 = A1 + A2
A2 = (1-Alpha) * (Applied price - A1) + Alpha * PrevA2
A1 = (1-Alpha) * Applied price + Alpha * PrevA1

Alpha = 0.45*(Period-1) / (0.45*(Period-1)+2)
Apha2 = Alpha * Alpha
Alpha12 = (1-Alpha) * (1-Alpha)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22996

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