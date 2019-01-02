JSmooth_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

JSmooth MA is a Moving Average by Mark Jurik. It has two adjustable parameters: Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price - calculation price Calculations: JSM = PrevJSM + A4 where: A4 = (A3 - PrevJSM) * Alpha12 + Alpha2 * PrevA4

A3 = A1 + A2

A2 = (1-Alpha) * (Applied price - A1) + Alpha * PrevA2

A1 = (1-Alpha) * Applied price + Alpha * PrevA1 Alpha = 0.45*(Period-1) / (0.45*(Period-1)+2)

Apha2 = Alpha * Alpha

Alpha12 = (1-Alpha) * (1-Alpha)

