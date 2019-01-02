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Indicators

Fx_Snipers_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Fx Sniper's Ergodic CCI Trigger is an ergodic CCI with triple smoothing, with a signal line.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

  • Period Q - Q smoothing period
  • Period R - R smoothing period
  • Period S - S smoothing period
  • Trigger - signal line period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculations:

ECCI = (500.0 * Var2c) / Var3

Trigger = AvgECCI

where:

Var3 = MA(Var2b, Period S, Method)

Var2c = MA(Var2, Period S, Method)

Var2b = MA(Var2a, Period R, Method)

Var2a = MA(AbsMom, Period Q, Method)

Var2 = MA(Var1, Period R, Method)

Var1 = MA(Mom, Period Q, Method)

Mom = Close - PrevClose

AbsMom = Abs(Mom)

AvgECCI = MA(ECCI, Trigger, Method)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22994

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