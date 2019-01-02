Fx Sniper's Ergodic CCI Trigger is an ergodic CCI with triple smoothing, with a signal line.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

Period Q - Q smoothing period

- Q smoothing period Period R - R smoothing period

- R smoothing period Period S - S smoothing period

- S smoothing period Trigger - signal line period

- signal line period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level