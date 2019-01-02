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Fx_Snipers_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Fx Sniper's Ergodic CCI Trigger is an ergodic CCI with triple smoothing, with a signal line.
It has seven adjustable parameters:
- Period Q - Q smoothing period
- Period R - R smoothing period
- Period S - S smoothing period
- Trigger - signal line period
- Method - calculation method
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
ECCI = (500.0 * Var2c) / Var3
Trigger = AvgECCI
where:
Var3 = MA(Var2b, Period S, Method)
Var2c = MA(Var2, Period S, Method)
Var2b = MA(Var2a, Period R, Method)
Var2a = MA(AbsMom, Period Q, Method)
Var2 = MA(Var1, Period R, Method)
Var1 = MA(Mom, Period Q, Method)
Mom = Close - PrevClose
AbsMom = Abs(Mom)
AvgECCI = MA(ECCI, Trigger, Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22994
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