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BB_ATR_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The BB ATR oscillator indicator shows an average true range based on Bollinger Bands
It has four adjustable parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- ATR multiplier - ATR multiplier value
- BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation
Calculations:
BBATR = UpperBB - LowerBB - ATR * ATR Multiplier
where:
UpperBB = BollingerBands(UPPER_BAND, BB period, BB deviation)
LowerBB = BollingerBands(LOWER_BAND, BB period, BB deviation)
ATR - AverageTrueRange(ATR period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22990
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