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Indicators

BB_ATR_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The BB ATR oscillator indicator shows an average true range based on Bollinger Bands

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • ATR multiplier - ATR multiplier value
  • BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation

Calculations:

BBATR = UpperBB - LowerBB - ATR * ATR Multiplier

where:

UpperBB = BollingerBands(UPPER_BAND, BB period, BB deviation)

LowerBB = BollingerBands(LOWER_BAND, BB period, BB deviation)

ATR - AverageTrueRange(ATR period)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22990

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