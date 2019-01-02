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Indicators

Average_Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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"Average change price" displays the average change in the price value.

It has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Applied price - price used for calculations

Calculation:

Average change = AvgAC
AC = Price - PrevPrice

Price - Applied price

AvgAC - MA(AC, Period, Method)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22989

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