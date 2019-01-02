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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average_Change - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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"Average change price" displays the average change in the price value.
It has three input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Method - calculation method
- Applied price - price used for calculations
Calculation:
Average change = AvgAC
AC = Price - PrevPrice
Price - Applied price
AvgAC - MA(AC, Period, Method)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22989
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