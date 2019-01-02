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Indicators

Total_Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Total_Power.mq5 (9.71 KB) view
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Total Power is a power indicator. It displays three lines: Bulls power, bears power, and total power.

It has two adjustable parameters:

  • Power period - power calculation period
  • EMA period - moving average calculation period

Calculations:

BullPower = BullCount * 100 / Power period
BearPower = BearCount * 100 / Power period
TotalPower= Abs(BearCount - BullCount) * 100 / Power period

where:

  • If HighPW > MA
    BullCount = BullCount+1
  • If LowPW < MA
    BearCount = BearCount+1

HighPW, LowPW - High and Low prices within the range of Power period

MA - EMA(Close, Period MA)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22986

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