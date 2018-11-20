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Indicators

Time_Bar_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time. Lines are drawn using indicator buffers and DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 graphical construction type. It is recommended to place the indicator on the main chart before attaching other indicators.


Fig. 1. Time_Bar_Custom indicator in the main chart window

Fig. 1. Time_Bar_Custom indicator in the main chart window


You can also place the indicator in the additional windows of other indicators simply by dragging it to these windows from the Navigator window.

Fig. 2. Time_Bar_Custom indicator in the additional window of another indicator

Fig. 2. Time_Bar_Custom indicator in the additional window of another indicator



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22982

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