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Indicators

Time_Candle_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time.


Fig. 1. Time_Candle_Custom indicator

Fig. 1. Time_Candle_Custom indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22981

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