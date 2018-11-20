Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Time_Candle_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8274
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time.
Fig. 1. Time_Candle_Custom indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22981
Time_Bar_Custom
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of timeConsensus_of_Five
Consensus of Five indicator
Secwenta
The Expert Advisor counts the number of bullish and bearish bars in a row.WPR Custom
iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage display of levels and main level color from an Expert Advisor.