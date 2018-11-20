Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Secwenta - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4348
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It always keeps open no more than one open position - therefore it can work both on netting and hedging accounts.
The algorithm itself is very simple: wait for Number of bull bars or Number of bear bars in a row. It is expected that identical bars arriving in a row hint at the continuation of a trend.
BUY open signal is also SELL close one.
You can allow the EA to only BUY or only SELL. For example, only BUY trades are available and Number of bull bars is 2 and Number of bear bars is 1. In this case, a single incoming bearish bar is a signal to close a BUY position.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22977
The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified timeTime_Bar_Custom
The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time
iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage display of levels and main level color from an Expert Advisor.Vlado
The EA applies WPR Custom indicator.