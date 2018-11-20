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Secwenta - expert for MetaTrader 5

Avelox | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4348
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Secwenta.mq5 (28.14 KB) view
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The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It always keeps open no more than one open position - therefore it can work both on netting and hedging accounts.

The algorithm itself is very simple: wait for Number of bull bars or Number of bear bars in a row. It is expected that identical bars arriving in a row hint at the continuation of a trend. 

BUY open signal is also SELL close one.

You can allow the EA to only BUY or only SELL. For example, only BUY trades are available and Number of bull bars is 2 and Number of bear bars is 1. In this case, a single incoming bearish bar is a signal to close a BUY position.

Secwenta

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22977

Time_Candle_Custom Time_Candle_Custom

The indicator paints a candle in color corresponding to its direction once per day at a specified time

Time_Bar_Custom Time_Bar_Custom

The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time

WPR Custom WPR Custom

iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage display of levels and main level color from an Expert Advisor.

Vlado Vlado

The EA applies WPR Custom indicator.