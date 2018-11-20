The EA only operates when a new bar appears. It always keeps open no more than one open position - therefore it can work both on netting and hedging accounts.

The algorithm itself is very simple: wait for Number of bull bars or Number of bear bars in a row. It is expected that identical bars arriving in a row hint at the continuation of a trend.

BUY open signal is also SELL close one.

You can allow the EA to only BUY or only SELL. For example, only BUY trades are available and Number of bull bars is 2 and Number of bear bars is 1. In this case, a single incoming bearish bar is a signal to close a BUY position.



