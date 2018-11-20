The following characteristics were made input parameters:





Why was this done

When testing EAs using iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) standard indicator, the picture is always far from promising: the indicator color cannot be changed (#1) and, most importantly, the level values are always the same (#2)!

At the same time, the EA based on iWPR can use the levels "-25" and "-75", but only the levels that are strictly fixed in the indicator itself ("-20" and "-80") will be shown during visual testing. This display seemed inconvenient to me, therefore some settings were made to the input parameters.

Now, after being called from the EA, the indicator levels exactly match the trading system. Example of calling WPR Custom implemented in the Vlado EA, MQL5 code

handle_iCustom= iCustom (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), "WPR Custom" ,Inp_WPR_Period, Inp_WPR_Color,Inp_WPR_Width,Inp_WPR_Level1,Inp_WPR_Level2); if (handle_iCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iWPR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

and the result of a display in the strategy tester:







