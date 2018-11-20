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Indicators

WPR Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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WPR Custom.mq5 (10.12 KB) view
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The following characteristics were made input parameters:

  • color of the indicator main line
  • width of the indicator main line
  • values of the two indicator levels

WPR Custom

Why was this done

When testing EAs using iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) standard indicator, the picture is always far from promising: the indicator color cannot be changed (#1) and, most importantly, the level values are always the same (#2)!

Testing standart WPR

At the same time, the EA based on iWPR can use the levels "-25" and "-75", but only the levels that are strictly fixed in the indicator itself ("-20" and "-80") will be shown during visual testing. This display seemed inconvenient to me, therefore some settings were made to the input parameters.

Now, after being called from the EA, the indicator levels exactly match the trading system. Example of calling WPR Custom implemented in the Vlado EA, MQL5 code

//--- create handle of the indicator iWPR
   handle_iCustom=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"WPR Custom",Inp_WPR_Period,
                          Inp_WPR_Color,Inp_WPR_Width,Inp_WPR_Level1,Inp_WPR_Level2);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iWPR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  m_symbol.Name(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

and the result of a display in the strategy tester:

WPR Custom vs EA


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22972

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