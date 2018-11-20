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Vlado - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4145
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Vlado.mq5 (41.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
WPR Custom.mq5 (10.12 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA applies WPR Custom custom indicator, which allows correct display of WPR levels (Value Level #1 and WPR: Value Level #2) during a visual test

WPR Custom vs EA


The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. BUY trading signals are formed when the indicator on the Bar current bar is below the WPR: Value Level #2 level; SELL signals when the indicator on the Bar current bar is above the WPR: Value Level #1 level.

BUY open signal is also SELL close one and vice versa.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22971

WPR Custom WPR Custom

iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage display of levels and main level color from an Expert Advisor.

Secwenta Secwenta

The Expert Advisor counts the number of bullish and bearish bars in a row.

Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF

The Volatility2Step_Alerts indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

Volatility2Step_Alerts Volatility2Step_Alerts

Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.