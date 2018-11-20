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Vlado - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Scriptor
mq5 code author - barabashkakvn
The EA applies WPR Custom custom indicator, which allows correct display of WPR levels (Value Level #1 and WPR: Value Level #2) during a visual test
The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. BUY trading signals are formed when the indicator on the Bar current bar is below the WPR: Value Level #2 level; SELL signals when the indicator on the Bar current bar is above the WPR: Value Level #1 level.
BUY open signal is also SELL close one and vice versa.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22971
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