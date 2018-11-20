The author of the idea - Scriptor

mq5 code author - barabashkakvn

The EA applies WPR Custom custom indicator, which allows correct display of WPR levels (Value Level #1 and WPR: Value Level #2) during a visual test





The EA only operates when a new bar appears. The EA opens only one position at a time, therefore it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts. BUY trading signals are formed when the indicator on the Bar current bar is below the WPR: Value Level #2 level; SELL signals when the indicator on the Bar current bar is above the WPR: Value Level #1 level.

BUY open signal is also SELL close one and vice versa.