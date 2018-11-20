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Indicators

Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4210
Rating:
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Volatility2Step_Alerts.mq5 (21.28 KB) view
Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF.mq5 (24.24 KB) view
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The Volatility2Step_Alerts with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Volatility2Step_Alerts.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22969

Vlado Vlado

The EA applies WPR Custom indicator.

WPR Custom WPR Custom

iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicator features new settings allowing users to manage display of levels and main level color from an Expert Advisor.

Volatility2Step_Alerts Volatility2Step_Alerts

Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.

OHLC Channel OHLC Channel

The indicator based on two indicator buffers (DRAW_LINE style)