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Indicators

Volatility2Step_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint AlertLevel=150;                      // Trigger level
input uint NumberofBar=1;                       // Bar number for the signal
input bool SoundON=true;                        // Enable alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;                    // Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false;                       // Enable mailing the signal
input bool PushON=false;                        // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices
input color AlertLevelColor=clrMediumSeaGreen;  // trigger level color

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts. The indicator exceeds the threshold value on a zero bar

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts. The indicator exceeds the threshold value on a zero bar


Fig. 2. Volatility2Step_Alerts. Activating an alert

Fig. 2. Volatility2Step_Alerts. Activating an alert


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22968

Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF Volatility2Step_Alerts_HTF

The Volatility2Step_Alerts indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

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A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices