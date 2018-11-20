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Volatility2Step_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.
Input parameters for activating signals:
input uint AlertLevel=150; // Trigger level input uint NumberofBar=1; // Bar number for the signal input bool SoundON=true; // Enable alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2; // Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; // Enable mailing the signal input bool PushON=false; // Enable sending the signal to mobile devices input color AlertLevelColor=clrMediumSeaGreen; // trigger level color
Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts. The indicator exceeds the threshold value on a zero bar
Fig. 2. Volatility2Step_Alerts. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22968
The Volatility2Step_Alerts indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parametersVlado
The EA applies WPR Custom indicator.
The indicator based on two indicator buffers (DRAW_LINE style)Volatility2Step
A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices