Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.

Input parameters for activating signals:

input uint AlertLevel= 150 ; input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ; input color AlertLevelColor= clrMediumSeaGreen ;



Fig. 1. Volatility2Step_Alerts. The indicator exceeds the threshold value on a zero bar











Fig. 2. Volatility2Step_Alerts. Activating an alert



