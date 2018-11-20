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OHLC Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays two lines (DRAW_LINE display style). You can select the prices (Open, High, Low or Close) each line should be based on
As a result, we have a channel consisting of two prices. Such a channel gives more visual insight into the price movement than bars or candles.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22965
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