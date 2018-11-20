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Indicators

OHLC Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator displays two lines (DRAW_LINE display style). You can select the prices (Open, High, Low or Close) each line should be based on

OHLC Channel

As a result, we have a channel consisting of two prices. Such a channel gives more visual insight into the price movement than bars or candles.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22965

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Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.

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The Volatility2Step_Alerts indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

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A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices

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Multiple strategies within a single Expert Advisor. When two or more strategies are activated, a position lot is increased exponentially.