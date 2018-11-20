Real author:

Eva Ruft

A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices.

The volatility is calculated using a simple MA as the sum of the maximum prices for the averaging period minus the sum of minimal prices for the same period. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.

Inputs:



input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType= MODE_SMA ; input uint VolatilityPeriod= 5 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input uint LevelsTotal= 20 ; input uint StartLevel= 100 ; input uint LevelsStep= 100 ; input color LevelsColor= clrDarkOrange ;





Fig. 1. Volatility2Step indicator