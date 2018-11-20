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Volatility2Step - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Eva Ruft
A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices.
The volatility is calculated using a simple MA as the sum of the maximum prices for the averaging period minus the sum of minimal prices for the same period. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.
Inputs:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input ENUM_MA_METHOD MAType=MODE_SMA; // smoothing method input uint VolatilityPeriod=5; // indicator period input int Shift=0; // horizontal indicator shift in bars input uint LevelsTotal=20; // number of levels input uint StartLevel=100; // initial level input uint LevelsStep=100; // distance between levels input color LevelsColor=clrDarkOrange; // color of levels
Fig. 1. Volatility2Step indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22963
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Volatility2Step indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the indicator breaks through the trigger level specified in the inputs.
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