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Indicators

Volatility2Step - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

Eva Ruft

A simple indicator that calculates rounded volatility of a financial asset. Volatility is calculated in points based on the maximum and minimum prices.

The volatility is calculated using a simple MA as the sum of the maximum prices for the averaging period minus the sum of minimal prices for the same period. The resulting value is converted into points and rounded according to the coordinate grid step defined by the StartLevel and LevelsStep input values.

Inputs:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|   INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS      |
//+-----------------------------------+
input  ENUM_MA_METHOD   MAType=MODE_SMA;           // smoothing method
input uint              VolatilityPeriod=5;        // indicator period
input int               Shift=0;                   // horizontal indicator shift in bars
input uint              LevelsTotal=20;            // number of levels
input uint              StartLevel=100;            // initial level
input uint              LevelsStep=100;            // distance between levels
input color             LevelsColor=clrDarkOrange; // color of levels

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step indicator

Fig. 1. Volatility2Step indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22963

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