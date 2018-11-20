Candle Range Envelop indicator displays candle length, average length for a period and two envelopes forming minimum and maximum values channel as a color histogram.

It has eight adjustable parameters:

Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which is within the channel, are colored gray.

Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which exceeds the upper channel envelope, are colored green.

Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which is less than the lower channel envelope, are colored red.