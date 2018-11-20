CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle_Range_Envelop - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10017
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Candle Range Envelop indicator displays candle length, average length for a period and two envelopes forming minimum and maximum values channel as a color histogram.

It has eight adjustable parameters:

  • Range period - averaging range period
  • Signal period - signal (central) line period
  • Deviation period - deviation calculation period for calculating the channel
  • Deviation multiplier - channel width
  • Percent top envelope - upper envelope deviation percentage
  • Percent bottom envelope - lower envelope deviation percentage
  • Envelop method - envelope calculation method
    • Deviation - standard deviation
    • Percentage - percentage of the deviation set in the Percent top envelope and Percent bottom envelope parameters
  • Price method - candle length calculation method
    • High/Low - size of a candle with wicks
    • Open/Close - candle body size

Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which is within the channel, are colored gray.
Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which exceeds the upper channel envelope, are colored green.
Histogram columns corresponding to candles, the size of which is less than the lower channel envelope, are colored red.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22938

Mean_Indicator Mean_Indicator

Mean Indicator indicator

Moving Average applied price Moving Average applied price

Now you can test the indicator and select the price type from the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE enumeration

RL algorithms RL algorithms

Libraries based on the article "Random decision forest in reinforcement learning"

Contrarian trade MA Contrarian trade MA

Working by iMA (Moving Average, MA) and OHLC of W1 timeframe