CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Day_Of_Week_Lables - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
16830
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Day of week indicator. Another version of the indicator displaying week days on a price chart. The indicator shows week days with day numbers, month names and week day separators.

There are sixteen customizable parameters:

  • Hours offset - zero hour shift
  • Show days numbers - display date number next to week day name (Yes/No)
  • Day label color - week day name label color
  • Day label font size - week day font size
  • Day label font name - week day font type
  • Day dividing lines color - day separator line color
  • Day dividing lines style - day separator line style
  • Day dividing lines width - day separator line width
  • Show day dividing lines date field - display date field on day separator line (Yes/No)
  • Month label color - month label color
  • Month label font size - month name font size
  • Month label font name - month name font type
  • Month dividing lines color - month separator line color
  • Month dividing lines style - month separator line style
  • Month dividing lines width - month separator line width
  • Show month dividing lines date field - display date field on month separator line (Yes/No)

It is not recommended to run the indicator on a timeframe above H4


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22927

Ehlers_CG Ehlers_CG

Ehler's Center of Gravity indicator

Elders_Safe_Zone Elders_Safe_Zone

Elder's Safe Zone indicator

RSICloudBG RSICloudBG

RSICloud indicator with background filling for overbought/oversold areas, as well as for the channel between them

BB_OutsideCandle_Alert BB_OutsideCandle_Alert

Bollinger Bands Outside Candle Alert indicator