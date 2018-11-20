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Day_Of_Week_Lables - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Day of week indicator. Another version of the indicator displaying week days on a price chart. The indicator shows week days with day numbers, month names and week day separators.
There are sixteen customizable parameters:
- Hours offset - zero hour shift
- Show days numbers - display date number next to week day name (Yes/No)
- Day label color - week day name label color
- Day label font size - week day font size
- Day label font name - week day font type
- Day dividing lines color - day separator line color
- Day dividing lines style - day separator line style
- Day dividing lines width - day separator line width
- Show day dividing lines date field - display date field on day separator line (Yes/No)
- Month label color - month label color
- Month label font size - month name font size
- Month label font name - month name font type
- Month dividing lines color - month separator line color
- Month dividing lines style - month separator line style
- Month dividing lines width - month separator line width
- Show month dividing lines date field - display date field on month separator line (Yes/No)
It is not recommended to run the indicator on a timeframe above H4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22927
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