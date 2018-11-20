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Indicators

RSICloudBG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Views:
4788
Rating:
(11)
Published:
RSICloudBg.mq5 (19.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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RSICloud indicator with background filling for overbought/oversold areas, as well as for the channel between them.


Fig. 1. RSICloudBG indicator

Fig. 1. RSICloudBG indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22926

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