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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BB_OutsideCandle_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bollinger Bands Outside Candle Alert signal indicator displays the price breaking through Bollinger Bands, places signal labels, paints a signal candle and activates a signal message.
It has six input parameters:
- BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
- BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
- BB line breakdown method
- Opening inside, then closing outside - a signal candle is opened inside Bollinger Bands and closes outside
- Opening and closing outside - a signal candle is opened and closed outside Bollinger Bands
- Show bands - display Bollinger Bands (Yes/No)
- Show signal candles (Yes/No)
- Use alerts - display signal messages (Yes/No)
If the "Show signal candles" is set to Yes, the candle that broke through Bollinger Bands is colored:
- Bullish candle - green
- Bearish candle - orange
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22925
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