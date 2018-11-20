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Indicators

BB_OutsideCandle_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Bollinger Bands Outside Candle Alert signal indicator displays the price breaking through Bollinger Bands, places signal labels, paints a signal candle and activates a signal message.

It has six input parameters:

  • BB period - Bollinger Bands calculation period
  • BB deviation - Bollinger Bands deviation value
  • BB line breakdown method
    • Opening inside, then closing outside - a signal candle is opened inside Bollinger Bands and closes outside
    • Opening and closing outside - a signal candle is opened and closed outside Bollinger Bands
  • Show bands - display Bollinger Bands (Yes/No)
  • Show signal candles (Yes/No)
  • Use alerts - display signal messages (Yes/No)

If the "Show signal candles" is set to Yes, the candle that broke through Bollinger Bands is colored:

  • Bullish candle - green
  • Bearish candle - orange


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22925

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