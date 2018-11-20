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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATRStops_v1_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ATRStops_v1 indicator in the candle form. Trend-following candles are bright, while counter-trend ones are dark.
Fig. 1. ATRStops_v1_Candle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22923
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