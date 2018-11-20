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Indicators

ATRStops_v1_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ATRStops_v1 indicator in the candle form. Trend-following candles are bright, while counter-trend ones are dark.

Fig. 1. ATRStops_v1_Candle indicator

Fig. 1. ATRStops_v1_Candle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22923

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