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Indicators

ADX_Fractal_Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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ADX Fractal Signals indicator is based on readings of four indicators: ADX, DMI, CCI and Fractals.

There are five inputs:

  • ADX period - ADX and DMI calculation period
  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • CCI bullish signal level - CCI level for a bullish signal
  • CCI bearish signal level - CCI level for a bearish signal
  • Use alerts - use alerts when a signal appears (Yes/No)

Signal activation conditions:

  • Buy signal:
    1. ADX grows two bars in a row
    2. DMI Plus exceeds DMI Minus
    3. CCI exceeds CCI bullish level for three bars in a row
    4. A new lower fractal appears (support)
  • Sell signal:
    1. ADX falls two bars in a row
    2. DMI Plus is less than DMI Minus
    3. CCI is less than CCI bearish level for three bars in a row
    4. A new upper fractal appears (resistance)



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22924

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