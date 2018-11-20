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ADX_Fractal_Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADX Fractal Signals indicator is based on readings of four indicators: ADX, DMI, CCI and Fractals.
There are five inputs:
- ADX period - ADX and DMI calculation period
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- CCI bullish signal level - CCI level for a bullish signal
- CCI bearish signal level - CCI level for a bearish signal
- Use alerts - use alerts when a signal appears (Yes/No)
Signal activation conditions:
- Buy signal:
- ADX grows two bars in a row
- DMI Plus exceeds DMI Minus
- CCI exceeds CCI bullish level for three bars in a row
- A new lower fractal appears (support)
- Sell signal:
- ADX falls two bars in a row
- DMI Plus is less than DMI Minus
- CCI is less than CCI bearish level for three bars in a row
- A new upper fractal appears (resistance)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22924
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