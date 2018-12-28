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Indicators

XFisher_org_v2_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3972
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v2_Candle.mq5 (23.65 KB) view
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Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle highlights candles, the Close prices of which are closed within overbought/oversold zones.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v2

Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22849

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