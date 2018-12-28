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XFisher_org_v2_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle highlights candles, the Close prices of which are closed within overbought/oversold zones.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22849
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