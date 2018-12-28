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Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3538
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Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.mq5 (18.07 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.mq5 (32.71 KB) view
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below.


Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY D1 over the year 2017:

 Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22871

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