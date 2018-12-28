A trading system based on the signals of indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below.









Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Test results for GBPJPY D1 over the year 2017:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart