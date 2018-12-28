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Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below.
Fig1. Sample deals on the chart
Test results for GBPJPY D1 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22871
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The Expert Advisor uses indicators iMA (Moving Avrage, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol
A trading system based on the signals of indicator i-KlPrice_Vol