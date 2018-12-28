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Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading system based on i-KlPrice_Vol indicator signals. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:
input uint Magic1=555; //Magic number for orders by a normal signal input uint Magic2=777; //Magic number for orders by a strong signal input double MM1=0.1; //Share of a deposit in a deal (normal signal) input double MM2=0.2; //Share of a deposit in a deal (strong signal)
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled i-KlPrice_Vol.ex5 indicator file in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart
Testing results for 2017 at EURUSD H6:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22869
The Expert Advisor uses indicators iMA (Moving Avrage, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol_Direct
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