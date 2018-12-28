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Experts

Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_i-KlPrice_Vol.mq5 (21.17 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
i-KlPrice_Vol.mq5 (29.02 KB) view
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Trading system based on i-KlPrice_Vol indicator signals. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:

input uint Magic1=555;            //Magic number for orders by a normal signal
input uint Magic2=777;            //Magic number for orders by a strong signal
input double MM1=0.1;             //Share of a deposit in a deal (normal signal)
input double MM2=0.2;             //Share of a deposit in a deal (strong signal)

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled i-KlPrice_Vol.ex5 indicator file in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Sample deals on the chart

Testing results for 2017 at EURUSD H6:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22869

Bago EA Bago EA

The Expert Advisor uses indicators iMA (Moving Avrage, MA) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

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