Indicator XFisher_org_v1 represented as candlesticks. Candlesticks result from processing the relevant price timeseries by the indicator algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.











Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle