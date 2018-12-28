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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_Candle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_Candle.mq5 (22 KB) view
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Indicator XFisher_org_v1 represented as candlesticks. Candlesticks result from processing the relevant price timeseries by the indicator algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.


Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle

Fig1. Indicator XFisher_org_v1_Candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22833

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