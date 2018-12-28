CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4778
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Alert indicator with the level markup extended to the next session. The input parameter is added for extending the indicator level

input bool Draw_Tail=true;          // Allow extending levels to the session end


Fig1. Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert indicator

Fig1. Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22831

XFisher_org_v1_HTF XFisher_org_v1_HTF

The XFisher_org_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

XFisher_org_v1_Candle XFisher_org_v1_Candle

Indciator XFisher_org_v1 represented as candlesticks

Close all positions Close all positions

Closing positions when reaching a profit level

Hedge any positions Hedge any positions

Opening an opposite position when reaching a profit of N pips