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Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Alert indicator with the level markup extended to the next session. The input parameter is added for extending the indicator level
input bool Draw_Tail=true; // Allow extending levels to the session end
Fig1. Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22831
XFisher_org_v1_HTF
The XFisher_org_v1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parametersXFisher_org_v1_Candle
Indciator XFisher_org_v1 represented as candlesticks
Close all positions
Closing positions when reaching a profit levelHedge any positions
Opening an opposite position when reaching a profit of N pips