Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XFisher_org_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3801
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XFisher_org_v1 with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v1.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22832
XFisher_org_v1_Candle
Indciator XFisher_org_v1 represented as candlesticksMA MACD Position averaging
An Expert Advisor based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) and iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD). Averaging positions, in case of a loss.
Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Tail_Alert
Hans_Indicator_x62_Cloud_System_Alert indicator with the level markup extended to the next sessionClose all positions
Closing positions when reaching a profit level