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Indicators

XFisher_org_v1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XFisher_org_v1.mq5 (18.01 KB) view
XFisher_org_v1_HTF.mq5 (24.25 KB) view
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The XFisher_org_v1 with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the XFisher_org_v1.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_HTF indicator

Fig1. XFisher_org_v1_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22832

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