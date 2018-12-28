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LWMA_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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LWMA/SMA ratio oscillator is a colored histogram defining the difference between two moving averages - a simple and a linear-weighted one.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculations:
DMA = (LWMA / SMA)-1.0
where:
LWMA - linear-weighted МА with a Period value
SMA - simple МА with a Period value
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22799
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