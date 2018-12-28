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Indicators

LWMA_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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LWMA_MA.mq5 (8.7 KB) view
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LWMA/SMA ratio oscillator is a colored histogram defining the difference between two moving averages - a simple and a linear-weighted one.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculations:

DMA = (LWMA / SMA)-1.0

where:

LWMA - linear-weighted МА with a Period value
SMA - simple МА with a Period value

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22799

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