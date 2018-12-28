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Shadow_True_Strength_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Shadow True Strength Index oscillator with two signal lines (TSI shadows).
It has ten adjustable parameters:
- Price source - calculation price of the source data, on which TSI (*) is calculated
- Price source period - calculation period of the source data, on which TSI (*) is calculated
- First smoothing period - primary smoothing period
- Second smoothing period - secondary smoothing period
- First shadow period - first signal line calculation period
- First shadow method - first signal line calculation method
- Second shadow period - second signal line calculation period
- Second shadow method - second signal line calculation method
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculations:
TSI = 100.0 * UDM2 / ADM2
Shadow1 = MA(TSI, First shadow period, First shadow method)
Shadow2 = MA(Shadow1, Second shadow period, Second shadow method)
where:
UDM2 = EMA(UDM1, Second smoothing period)
ADM2 = EMA(ADM1, Second smoothing period)
UDM1 = EMA(UDM, First smoothing period)
ADM1 = EMA(ADM, First smoothing period)
UDM = Close - PrevClose
ADM = ABS(UDM)
* Source data for TSI calculation:
unlike indicator TSI calculated on the Close price, the calculations here are based on prices of the simple moving average (SMA) featuring both calculation prices and a timeframe. If SMA's Price source period is 1, the TSI line of the indicator fully coincides with the line of indicator TSI. In case of the high values of the Price source period, the TSI line is smoothed.
unlike indicator TSI calculated on the Close price, the calculations here are based on prices of the simple moving average (SMA) featuring both calculation prices and a timeframe. If SMA's Price source period is 1, the TSI line of the indicator fully coincides with the line of indicator TSI. In case of the high values of the Price source period, the TSI line is smoothed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22784
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